Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

GILD opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

