Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,131,022,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,274,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 762,998 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 625,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TV opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

