Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,880 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. Equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

