Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 14,629 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 455,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 276,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.55.

