Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 155,906 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,906 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

