Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $4.80 Million Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,791 shares of company stock worth $3,135,407.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

