Wells Fargo & Company Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $14.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stitch Fix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.32.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.98 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.