Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Welltower stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

