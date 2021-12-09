Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.10

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.10 and traded as high as $57.69. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 105,634 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 97.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 309,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 121,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 131.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.