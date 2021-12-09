Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $374.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

