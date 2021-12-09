Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 721 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.14.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $208.80 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.80. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

