WeTrust Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.04 million and $105.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00220731 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

