Weybosset Research & Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 3.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $200.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

