Weybosset Research & Management LLC Invests $233,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,578,042 shares valued at $451,822,620. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $135.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.