Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 11.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Copart worth $27,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Copart by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

