Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Whirlpool by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WHR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $227.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

