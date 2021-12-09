Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,715.56 ($49.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($49.07) to GBX 3,800 ($50.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.74) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,640 ($48.27) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Whitbread stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,937 ($38.95). 349,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,135. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,761 ($36.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($52.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,192.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,168.41.

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($39.94), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($243,005.01).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

