Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,715.56 ($49.27).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($49.07) to GBX 3,800 ($50.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.74) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,640 ($48.27) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of Whitbread stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,937 ($38.95). 349,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,135. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,761 ($36.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($52.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,192.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,168.41.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
