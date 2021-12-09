WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE WOW opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

