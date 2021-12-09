Wilder World (WILD) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $4.31 or 0.00008879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $317.37 million and approximately $14.56 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

