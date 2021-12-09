Willis Towers Watson Public Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Willis Towers Watson Public has increased its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

WLTW opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.03 and its 200 day moving average is $232.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $170,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WLTW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

