WorkQuest Token (WQT) Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $108,671.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00044189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00228901 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,467,448 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

