X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 110,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 586% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,176 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA ASHR opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $46.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 33,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 15,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 172,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter.

