XMON Price Up 47.1% Over Last Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $22,298.65 or 0.46146649 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $33.33 million and $1.06 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00057018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.34 or 0.08591129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00078777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.54 or 0.99611495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

