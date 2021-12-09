Yarlagadda S. Babu Sells 30,100 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,997. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 1,212,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

