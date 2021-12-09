YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. YETI has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

