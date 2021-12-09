YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

