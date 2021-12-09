YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 177 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSE ABG opened at $168.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.60 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.82.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

