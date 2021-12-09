YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

