YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $2,078,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 21.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.58.

NYSE RJF opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,566 shares of company stock worth $2,348,441. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

