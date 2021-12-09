YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $54.48.

