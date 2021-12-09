YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 322.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $318.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $795.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.