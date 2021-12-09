YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,640 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.89) to GBX 1,640 ($21.75) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital downgraded YouGov to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,455 ($19.29) to GBX 1,300 ($17.24) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.63) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.63) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON YOU opened at GBX 1,543.50 ($20.47) on Thursday. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 870 ($11.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,590 ($21.08). The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,367.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,280.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

