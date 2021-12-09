Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) Insider Tony Perkins Buys 4,500 Shares

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) insider Tony Perkins acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £10,665 ($14,142.69).

Shares of Yü Group stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.05) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. Yü Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 90.50 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($5.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Yü Group alerts:

About Yü Group

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.