YUMMY Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, YUMMY has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $6.62 million and $94,098.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.26 or 0.08567149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.23 or 0.99808954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,365,446,116 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

