Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

AGLE opened at $3.50 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $172.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,823,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

