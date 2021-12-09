Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report sales of $174.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.30 million and the highest is $178.59 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $165.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $728.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 141,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,903. Alarm.com has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,711 shares of company stock valued at $7,593,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

