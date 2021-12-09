Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post sales of $590.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $595.00 million and the lowest is $585.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $554.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

BV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

BV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 243,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.43. BrightView has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 351,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

