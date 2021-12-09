Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report sales of $164.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.90 million and the highest is $167.30 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $154.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $618.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after buying an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 116.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.41. 12,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,398. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

