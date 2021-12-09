Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $661.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 36,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

