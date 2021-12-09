Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $393.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

