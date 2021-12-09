Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce sales of $123.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.30 million and the lowest is $118.28 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $77.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $425.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $432.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $483.18 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $493.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUTH. Stephens reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 196,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,419. The company has a market cap of $678.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,381,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

