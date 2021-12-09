Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $865.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $865.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $865.49 million and the lowest is $865.30 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $778.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after acquiring an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

SIGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.55. 135,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.41. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $91.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

