Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $438.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report $438.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.95 million. Atlas posted sales of $362.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 1,122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 308,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. Atlas has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

