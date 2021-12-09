Zacks: Analysts Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will announce sales of $346.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.00 million and the lowest is $316.49 million. Guild reported sales of $454.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($999.00) EPS.

GHLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 16,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.14. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth $2,027,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth $414,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth $208,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

