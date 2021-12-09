Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,238 shares of company stock worth $9,372,936. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after acquiring an additional 116,555 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.15. 892,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,725. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

