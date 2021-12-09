Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.99). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

ATRA stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $925,349. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,400 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

