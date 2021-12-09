Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. Certara reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $4,122,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,405,131 shares of company stock worth $700,211,922. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.45.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

