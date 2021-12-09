Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.