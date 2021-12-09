Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Announce -$1.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

GTHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,849.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

GTHX opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $486.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

