Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. GoDaddy also reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $72.11. 24,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,168. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

